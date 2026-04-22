Develop courage to dream big, work with passion: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

VIJAYAPURA : Karnataka Governor and Chancellor of Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University (KSAWU) Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday advised students to develop the courage to dream big and work with equal passion to achieve their goals.

Addressing the 17th convocation of the university, he said students should acquire knowledge not only for personal growth but also for the welfare of society. He urged them to work with sensitivity for the uplift of the oppressed and downtrodden communities.

The Governor also asked the students to make effective use of technology to build better careers. He said that while one chapter of life ends with the completion of higher education, another chapter begins with bigger challenges ahead.

Prof. Ujwala Chakradeo said the future belongs to those who combine technological competence with human sensitivity. She said success today is not defined merely by degrees, but by skills, employability and adaptability. Referring to the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence, she said the technology is transforming industries, redefining jobs and creating new opportunities.

On women empowerment, Prof Chakradeo said it is not limited to education or employment, but also includes confidence, independence and the ability to make choices. She added that educated women have the power to influence families, communities and society at large.

The professor said women’s universities have a special role in their transformation by creating inclusive and interdisciplinary learning spaces, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among women, addressing gender-specific challenges through research and outreach and reaching out to women in remote areas.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vijaya Korishetty said the University has decided to offer free education to daughters of former Devadadis. She also said that plans have been made to start distance education.