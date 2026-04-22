Dy CM Shivakumar hits out at Minister HD Kumaraswamy for remarks on delimitation of GBA wards

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday hit out at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his remarks over delimitation of wards under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar said that he believed in democracy and as per democratic norms, many meetings with leaders of various political parties had been held on delimitation of wards. “Looks like Kumaraswamy has no updates on our meetings with his party leaders on delimitation of wards in Bengaluru,’’ he added.

Kumaraswamy should have discussed the matter with JDS MLAs, who had attended the meetings, before making such remarks. “A committee on delimitation of wards was set up and JDS leaders were part of it. Kumaraswamy is a big man. But he is not aware of the latest developments in Bengaluru,” Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said sarcastically.

Shivakumar said the ruling Congress had taken leaders of all parties into confidence before finalising the wards under GBA.