Dy CM Shivakumar hits out at Minister HD Kumaraswamy for remarks on delimitation of GBA wards

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday hit out at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his remarks over delimitation of wards under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar said that he believed in democracy and as per democratic norms, many meetings with leaders of various political parties had been held on delimitation of wards. “Looks like Kumaraswamy has no updates on our meetings with his party leaders on delimitation of wards in Bengaluru,’’ he added.
Kumaraswamy should have discussed the matter with JDS MLAs, who had attended the meetings, before making such remarks. “A committee on delimitation of wards was set up and JDS leaders were part of it. Kumaraswamy is a big man. But he is not aware of the latest developments in Bengaluru,” Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said sarcastically.
Shivakumar said the ruling Congress had taken leaders of all parties into confidence before finalising the wards under GBA.
While defending the NDA government’s decision on delimitation of constituencies, Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka did not consult BJP, JDS and other parties on delimitation of wards under GBA. Reacting to this, Shivakumar said BJP and JDS legislators from Bengaluru were invited to the meetings on delimitation of wards.
On elections to the corporations under GBA, Shivakumar said the government is ready for polls. “The State Election Commission and the court have to take a decision on conducting GBA elections,’’ he added.
On reports that some Muslim leaders had written to the Congress high command on the alleged discrimination against the community in the state, Shivakumar termed them false. “No one is being targeted. The party is giving priority to discipline and everyone should abide by its rules and regulations,’’ he said.
On Bengaluru likely to face a drinking water crisis, Shivakumar said he had discussed it with BWSSB officials. “We will handle it effectively,’’ Shivakumar added.