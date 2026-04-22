Home Minister G Parameshwara seeks reports on misconduct charges by senior police officers

BENGALURU: Following petitions of alleged misconduct and discrimination by senior police officers against police personnel, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said he has directed DG&IGP MA Saleem to submit two reports regarding the allegations.

Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) West police station inspector TR Srinivas filed a petition against DCRE headquarters SP and DySP, alleging that the officers pressured him in certain cases to file closure reports in favour of the accused.

Meanwhile, DCRE SP SS Kashi submitted a petition alleging discrimination by Karnataka cadre IPS officers from other states against their subordinates in the state, specifically mentioning the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner.

Parameshwara told reporters that he had taken note of reports in the media. “DCRE inspector Srinivas has made several allegations. SP Kashi has also written a letter. I have sought a report from the DGP on both these matters. Action will be taken based on the findings of the report,” he said.