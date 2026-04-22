Karnataka Congress leaders bat for DMK alliance in TN, JDS lashes out

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress leaders, led by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, campaigned aggressively for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu ahead of its April 23 Assembly elections.

Connecting over issues of ideology, caste, and language of the electorate, Karnataka Congress leaders tried to drive home the point that SPA’s victory is vital as it is the only force that can defeat the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2006, saying that a population-based delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies would unfairly benefit the northern states.

The May 4 results will show to what extent campaigning by Karnataka Congress leaders has helped DMK in winning the polls for the second consecutive term, a record that even former CM, late M Karunanidhi, could not achieve despite occupying the top post five times.

Kharge spoke in Kannada in the border town of Hosur, which has a sizable population of Kannadigas. He also campaigned till the last day of the official public campaigning on Tuesday.

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar campaigned in Hosur, Ponneri, where he shared the dais with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Theni in southern Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, also All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha president, held meetings with community leaders in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. He campaigned for Congress candidate A Chellakumar. “The constituency has a sizable Veerashaiva-Lingayat community votes,” said Renuka Prasanna, an office-bearer of the Mahasabha, who had accompanied Khandre.

Similarly, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar campaigned in Coimbatore. Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa also hit the campaign trail in Chennai to woo Dalits.

From BJP, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and party Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra did not campaign for the AIADMK alliance, of which the saffron party is a part.