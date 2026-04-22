Karnataka Congress leaders bat for DMK alliance in TN, JDS lashes out

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress leaders, led by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, campaigned aggressively for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu ahead of its April 23 Assembly elections.
Connecting over issues of ideology, caste, and language of the electorate, Karnataka Congress leaders tried to drive home the point that SPA’s victory is vital as it is the only force that can defeat the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2006, saying that a population-based delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies would unfairly benefit the northern states.
The May 4 results will show to what extent campaigning by Karnataka Congress leaders has helped DMK in winning the polls for the second consecutive term, a record that even former CM, late M Karunanidhi, could not achieve despite occupying the top post five times.
Kharge spoke in Kannada in the border town of Hosur, which has a sizable population of Kannadigas. He also campaigned till the last day of the official public campaigning on Tuesday.
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar campaigned in Hosur, Ponneri, where he shared the dais with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Theni in southern Tamil Nadu.
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, also All-India Veerashaiva Mahasabha president, held meetings with community leaders in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. He campaigned for Congress candidate A Chellakumar. “The constituency has a sizable Veerashaiva-Lingayat community votes,” said Renuka Prasanna, an office-bearer of the Mahasabha, who had accompanied Khandre.
Similarly, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar campaigned in Coimbatore. Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa also hit the campaign trail in Chennai to woo Dalits.
From BJP, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and party Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra did not campaign for the AIADMK alliance, of which the saffron party is a part.
But LoP in Assembly R Ashoka campaigned in Krishnagiri, and LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy canvassed in Ooty.
Congress betrayed Kannadigas, says JDS
JDS came down heavily against Karnataka Congress leaders for campaigning for DMK, saying the party led by MK Stalin is against the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project. DMK has declared in its manifesto that it will not allow Karnataka to go ahead with the project across the Cauvery in Bengaluru South district.
“Congress’ agenda is to do injustice to Kannadigas by giving false promises! Shame on you INC Karnataka leaders who made a big drama on the Mekedatu dam issue by saying “Our water, our right”. You have no time to discuss the Mekedatu project and solve the problem with the Stalin government of Tamil Nadu,” JDS posted on X.
It also attacked Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues for campaigning for DMK. “Why are you unable to convince your close friend M K Stalin about the Mekedatu project? The disgraceful Congressmen, who are pointing fingers at the Centre on the issue, are campaigning for DMK for your political selfishness,” the JDS stated.
It is a tragedy that the Congress government in the state is standing by DMK, which is betraying Kannadigas on the issue of land, water and language of Karnataka, the JDS added.