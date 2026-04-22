Karnataka government failed to curb cow slaughter: VHP

HASSAN: Expressing deep concern over the rising incidents of alleged love jihad, including in multinational corporations and major industries, a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader has accused the state government of failing to combat cow slaughter despite court orders.

Speaking to reporters, Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) International Organising Secretary Milind Srikanth Marande alleged that police have not booked the driver and owner of a vehicle found transporting cows to slaughterhouses. He said the need of the hour is to effectively implement the Cow Slaughter Bill 2020 to uphold the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Alleged love jihad in IT sector

Marande claimed that alleged love jihad has now spread to companies like TCS in Maharashtra, calling it condemnable. He alleged that Hindu women are being targeted more at workplaces in the IT sector. He demanded a detailed probe against the human resources department of the company where the incident occurred, and urged that the guilty be punished without any interference from leaders.

He said the civil society is now blaming and looking at the entire Muslim community with suspicion because of such incidents. The VHP has decided to visit the IT sector and other industry associations to discuss these issues, he said, adding, “The heads of industries should ensure safety for women at the workplace.”

Taking the state government to task, Marande alleged that it discriminates against members of various Hindu organisations. He claimed that false cases are being registered against them when they try to curb cow slaughter in the state.