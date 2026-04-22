Minister Bangarappa to consult CM Siddaramaiah on legal option over SSLC results

BENGALURU: Following the High Court’s direction on Tuesday to allot marks instead of grades for the third language paper in SSLC exams, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said, “The final decision will be taken after consulting CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. We will decide if we have to appeal in court again. Students must remain calm and I promise that the SSLC results will not be delayed.”

The DSEL had released a draft notification, seeking public opinion regarding grading system.

Meanwhile, Shashil G Namoshi, MLC representing North East Teachers constituency in Kalaburagi, wrote to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and the Education department: “Changing the mode of evaluation after completion of the academic cycle violates the doctrine of legitimate expectation, and causes serious prejudice to students.

The proposal to replace marks with grading is contrary to the orders of the High Court of Karnataka, and any action in deviation would amount to wilful disobedience attracting contempt proceedings.”