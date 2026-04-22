Two killed in multi-vehicle collision in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a multi-vehicle collision in Belagavi district on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on the Jath–Jamboti State Highway near Naganur village in Mudalagi Taluk.

The deceased have been identified as Ramappa Pavadi Mang, the driver of the car and a resident of Devapurhalli in Raibag taluk, and Shivbasu Ganapati Chougala, a passenger from Kankanwadi.

Police said the accident occurred when a car heading towards Mudalagi collided head-on with a another pick-up vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Following the impact, the car also crashed into a motorcycle parked on the roadside, resulting in a chain collision, police added.

“Two other occupants of the car sustained grievous injuries and were shifted to a hospital in Gokak for treatment. The motorcyclist also suffered injuries,” police said.

The driver of the pickup vehicle and another occupant sustained minor injuries, police said.

A case has been registered at the Mudalagi Police Station.