US woman alleges sexual assault by homestay staff in Kodagu after her drink was spiked

MADIKERI: A US national was allegedly sexually assaulted at a homestay in Kutta village in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, with two men, including the owner, arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

The main accused, a staff member from Jharkhand working as a cook and caretaker, has been booked for sexual assault, while the homestay owner has been arrested for allegedly attempting to cover up the crime and failing to inform authorities.

According to police, the incident occurred about a week ago. The victim alleged that her drink was spiked before she was sexually assaulted.

The case came to light several days later, after the woman managed to contact the US Consulate. Police said the homestay owner allegedly tried to suppress the incident and disconnected Wi-Fi services for nearly three days, preventing her from seeking help. She later left the premises under the pretext of travelling to Mysuru and subsequently reported the matter.

Superintendent of Police Bindu Mani RK confirmed that both accused have been sent to judicial custody and that further investigation is underway.