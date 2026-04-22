Woman held for burning boyfriend alive in Bengaluru over suspicion of affair

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a 27-year-old man was set ablaze allegedly by his girlfriend after she felt he was ignoring her. The woman allegedly tied the victim’s hands and blindfolded him before pouring petrol and kerosene on him and setting him on fire at her residence in Anjana Nagar in the Byadarahalli police limits on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, who has been taken into custody, initially tried to hoodwink the police by cooking up a suicide story.

The deceased, Kiran, was from Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru, while the accused, Prema (27), stays in Anjana Nagar. They had been in contact for the past one year and were in a relationship for the last six months. Both worked as sales executives at a telecom store near Bashyam Circle in Rajajinagar.

The police said the incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm on Tuesday. They suspect that she had planned the murder as she felt Kiran was ignoring her.

A police source said that the preliminary investigation revealed that Prema suspected Kiran of having an affair and ignoring her, which had caused frequent quarrels between them. Around 1 pm on Tuesday, she allegedly called him to her house when her mother and brother had gone to work. She then insisted on spending some intimate moments. She tied his hands, blindfolded him, and gagged him with a cloth.

“To avoid suspicion, she also undressed herself before pouring a petrol and kerosene mixed liquid on him and setting him ablaze,” the source said, adding that the incident may have been recorded on her phone.

DCP (North-West) DL Nagesh said the police are examining and analysing the crime scene, including whether the incident was recorded on her phone. The body has been sent for the postmortem. The accused has been taken into police custody.