All India Radio regional news unit to remain in Karnataka's Dharwad

HUBBALLI: Following intense opposition from prominent personalities and organisations from North Karnataka against shifting the regional news unit at Dharwad All India Radio, the Prasar Bharati on Wednesday withdrew its decision, following Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s intervention. The Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, a Kannada organisation that spearheaded the struggle for the unification of Karnataka, led the protest against the plan to shift the unit to Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry too had demanded that the Union government rescind its order. The decision to withdraw the order was taken a day before the Vidyavardhaka Sangha was to hold a protest.

A press note from Joshi’s office stated that following stiff opposition across North Karnataka, Joshi contacted Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw and explained to him the scope of work of the news unit and the necessity of continuing it in Dharwad. Vaishnaw then ordered that the news unit will continue in Dharwad.

On Wednesday, the Director General of the Prasar Bharati issued an order stating that with the approval of the competent authority, the order issued regarding the temporary shifting of workload from the regional news unit Dharwad to Bengaluru stands withdrawn with immediate effect.