Bad weather delays landing of another flight in Hubballi

HUBBALLI: Another mid-air scare was reported as a Fly91 flight hovered over the Hubballi sky on Tuesday evening for over an hour. The Bengaluru-Hubballi flight’s landing was delayed due to bad weather.

This is the second such incident in three days.

The Fly91 flight was supposed to arrive at Hubballi at 8.15 pm, but it failed due to heavy rain accompanied by gusty wind and hailstorm. So it remained in the air for over an hour. According to authorities at the Hubballi Airport, the flight was in the air for around one hour before it could land safely at 9.40 pm.

A similar incident happened on Sunday, too. A flight of the same operator, which had left Hyderabad for Hubballi, was in the air for around four hours and created a scare among the passengers. Because of prolonged extreme weather conditions, the flight could not make a safe landing, and hence, it was diverted to Bengaluru airport.

Authorities said that in both incidents, the passengers were safe.