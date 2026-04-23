Betting row: Statement misinterpreted, says Dr G Parameshwara; BJP & JDS criticise him

BENGALURU: Following a court order on Tuesday to register an FIR against Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and the Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner over an alleged Rs 500 betting remark made by the former in 2025, the minister said, “Legally, it may be wrong, but how my statement is interpreted matters.”

Responding to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Dr Parameshwara said he would not speak much about it. “I made a casual statement, similar to what people say in villages during kabaddi games. Legally, it may be wrong, but how my statement is interpreted matters. If I had promoted betting, that would have been wrong. As a responsible person, it is completely false to say that I promoted betting,” he said.

He added that even making casual statements seems to have become difficult. “I respect the law. I am in charge of a department that upholds the law, so I must respect it. Whatever action the law takes, I will abide by it,” he said.

Oppn slams Dr G over ‘betting’

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara after the 42nd ACJM Court directed the police in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district to file an FIR against the senior Congress leader for allegedly betting on a kabaddi match. BJP demanded why the police had not arrested Dr Parameshwara who “openly agreed to betting”. “The police takes action against who indulge in betting... then why not the home minister?” the Karnataka BJP posted on social media platform ‘X’.

The BJP said that while voices are being raised across the state to curb illegal online gambling and betting, the home minister himself has publicly engaged in betting for fun.