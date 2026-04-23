Bus conductor’s son scores perfect 625 marks, tops SSLC exam in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Preetham G Poojary, son of a bus conductor, has brought laurels by securing a perfect 625 out of 625 in the class 10 SSLC-1 examination and emerged as the topper in the state and also in Udupi district.

Coming from a family of humble background, Preetham, a student of Mother Theresa Memorial school at Shankaranarayana in Kundapur taluk is among seven students across the state who have secured full 625 marks in the SSLC-1 exam, results of which were announced on Thursday.

Preetham is a resident of Bidkalkatte. He is the son of Ganapathy Poojary and Nagaratna. His father, Ganapathy, works as a conductor in a private bus while mother is a homemaker. Preetham has been studying at the Mother Theresa school since LKG.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Preetham said that he used to read the lessons daily and had kept a one-month deadline to complete the syllabus and prepare for the exam.

"The guidance and support of my parents and my school has helped me achieve this," he said, adding that he would pursue Science(PCMCS) and appear for the JEE examination.

Shamitha Rai Balmatta and Renita Lobo, founders of Mother Theresa memorial school at Shankaranarayana in Kundapur expressed happiness over Pretham's achievement.

"He is an active and brilliant student. We had expected him to score full marks. Along with dedication and hardwork, he was humble with parents and teachers. He had also secured second place in a state level quiz competition," they said.