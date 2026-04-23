Congress must remove Mallikarjun Kharge: Karnataka BJP

BENGALURU: Senior state BJP leaders on Wednesday continued their tirade against AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “terrorist”.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly R Ashoka demanded that the Congress immediately remove Kharge as AICC president. Kharge should apologise to the people of the country for his derogatory statement against the PM. BJP workers led by party MLAs and MPs will stage a protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of Vidhana Soudha on Thursday morning, Ashoka told reporters.

He said Kharge, who called the PM a “terrorist”, is not fit to continue as Congress president. Such statements indicate that Congress leaders are frustrated. They will never come to power again in their lifetime.

Ashoka, who recently campaigned for BJP candidates in Tamil Nadu, said the party is emerging stronger in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and it is set to win assembly elections in Assam and West Bengal. Signs of the Congress defeat are clearly visible. To divert people’s attention from this, leaders of that party are abusing Modi and other leaders, he alleged.

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya said Kharge used an outright derogatory term against the PM. Kharge’s actions show that he has a secret pact with Mani Shankar Aiyar. “I suspect that Shri Aiyar, who has always helped the cause of Modiji and BJP by provoking voters to reject the Congress, is now either advising Khargeji or operating through him,” he stated in his X post.