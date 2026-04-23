Karnataka announces 2026 SSLC exam-1 results, records historical pass percentage of 94.1

BENGALURU: While congratulating the students for clearing the SSLC exam-1 held recently in March 2026, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa said, "Karnataka has achieved a historical result in SSLC exam-1 as this year, fresh candidates or regular students recorded 94.1 pass percentage this year as against 80.04 pass percentage in 2024-25."

Around 8,66,045 students including fresh candidates, private candidates, repeaters registered for the exams of which 8,56,516 students appeared for the exams and 7,60,002 students passed the exams recording an overall pass percentage of 88.73 this year as against 74.74 pass percentage last year.

Like every year, girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 96.18 as against boys with 91.94 %.

Madhu explained, "Unlike last year, the pass percentage of boys has increased from 74.25% in 2024-25 to 91.94 however, girls are always ahead as their pass percentage has also increased from 85.70 to 96.18.

"This year as many as seven students have secured 625 out of 625 which includes a student Prarthana Nagappa Biradar Patil from a government high school, Katageri in Athani taluk in Chikkodi," he said.

Other toppers are: Bharath G from Sri Vidyalakshmi English Medium High School Kabbala, Davanagere, Brunda M Tapse from St Mary's High School Chikmagalur, Dhanush Sudhir from Poorna Prajna Education Centre Sadashivanagar Bangalore, Preetham G Poojary of Mother Theresa Memorial School Udupi, Saujanya Basavraj Kandakur from Oxford English MEdium High School Muddebihala, Vijayapura and Sukhadeva from BVR English Medium High School Manvi, Raichur.

The minister also highlighted Kalyan Karnataka districts have done extremely well by recording high pass percentages in the history of SSLC exams.

Districts including Raichur, Bidar, Ballari, Yadgiri, Kalburgi have recorded 94.41, 93.36, 92.18, 91.89 and 85.06% respectively.

"It has been possible because of three preparatory exams, timely intervention by teachers, education commissioner and principal secretary who worked at the district level visiting every school and holding revision classes and assessing the students' performance at the same time."