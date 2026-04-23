Karnataka government paid Lakshmi beneficiaries, now no money to pay staff: BJP chief BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government in the state has not paid salaries to many of its nearly five lakh employees even by April 22. It is because of misgovernance, poor financial management and corruption, he charged.

On his ‘X’ account, Vijayendra posted that the state government had failed to distribute Rs 2,000 per month to Gruhalakshmi beneficiaries for the last two years. But as the bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies neared, the government distributed the funds to women beneficiaries by dipping into the treasury.

That caused a scarcity of funds and nonpayment of salaries to government employees, even though April is coming to an end, he alleged.

When the state is facing a financial crisis, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are indulging in issues like the change in leadership, cabinet reshuffle, Muslim appeasement and their party’s internal politics.