Karnataka government to conduct student elections as per Lyngdoh report

BENGALURU: In a meeting convened with various student organisations on Wednesday, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar and Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said the government would conduct student union elections as per the recommendations of the JM Lyngdoh Committee report.

Sudhakar said that elections will be held this academic year only with modifications suited to current conditions on the campuses. During the State Budget 2026, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced to conduct elections to form students unions in universities and colleges. Dr Sharanprakash said that the elections will be complementary in terms of making students aware of the democratic aspirations of the Constitution.

Student organisations urged the government to conduct elections without delay. Student leaders representing Left-affiliated organisations — Lekha Adavi, Veena Naik, Shivappa, and Dodda Basavaraj of SFI, AISF, AIDSO, and AISO — called for structured representation in the elected bodies, demanding reserved seats for women candidates.