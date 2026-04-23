Karnataka HC issues notice to govt on allotment of land to Congress Bhavan Trust in Tumakuru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation against grant of two acres land for Congress Bhavan Trust (CBT) in Tumakuru for a throwaway price of Rs 17 lakh as against market value of Rs 23 crore in heart of Tumakuru town that too when the Trust was not existent as on the date of the grant and even without application of grant.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order to issue notice to the Department of Revenue, Urban Development Department, Deputy Commissioner of Tumakuru, Commissioner of Tumakuru Mahanagara Palike, Directorate of Municipal Administration and CBT.

This was after hearing the petition filed by Gopalakrishna N N, a real estate businessman from Sharadadevi Nagar in Tumakuru, alleging that no action was taken on the alleged grant of land violating norms despite his submission of a representation to the departments concerned of the state government in January this year. As no action was taken, there were hurried attempts to change the nature of the land by putting up construction, the petitioner alleged.