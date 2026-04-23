Karnataka SSLC exam results today

BENGALURU: The SSLC exam-1 results will be announced on Thursday afternoon, said the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Wednesday. The results will be available online after Madhu Bangarappa, Minister of School Education and Literacy, addresses a press meet at 12 noon.

After a brief meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Bangarappa, said, “We will follow allotting marks system for third language, including Hindi in SSLC exams for this academic year 2025-26. Meanwhile, the grace marks issue will be discussed and announced tomorrow in the press meet.”

Adhering to the directions given by the Karnataka High Court, the state government has made it clear that the total marks will be 625 instead of 525.

Around 8,65,988 students had registered from 15,941 high schools for the SSLC exam-1. This year, the education department has reduced the pass marks for each subject from 35 to 30, and an aggregate of 33 percent, which is 206 out of 625 marks.