Kingpin of Rs 410 crore fake tax credit cartel held in Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a major breakthrough in an ongoing investigation into a large interstate fake invoicing cartel, the Enforcement Wing (South Zone) of the Commercial Taxes Department arrested a key kingpin involved in generating and routing fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) across multiple states.

In continuation of an earlier case involving fake invoicing activities detected across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, further investigation revealed that Mohammed Tauqeer alias Mohammad and Shaik Jakeer Hussain alias Basha are the principal masterminds operating behind the scenes.

The duo had floated multiple bogus business entities and were systematically issuing fake tax invoices without actual supply of goods, thereby generating and passing fraudulent ITC to entities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, an official release stated.

The probe revealed that the accused routed such fake ITC to various entities including previously arrested operatives, who in turn passed on the same to works contractors and traders for offsetting their tax liabilities. This mechanism enabled beneficiaries to discharge tax liabilities through ineligible ITC instead of cash payments, causing loss to the government exchequer.

The financial magnitude attributable to this network is at Rs 410 crores of fraudulent transactions involving wrongful ITC of Rs 102.5 crores, the release added.