Kodagu farmers protest against underweight fertiliser bags

MADIKERI: Allegations of large-scale discrepancies in fertiliser bag weights surfaced in Kodagu on Thursday, as members of the Hathur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) staged a protest demonstration infront of the office of Joint Director of Agriculture in Madikeri.
Led by Kodagu District Cooperative Central Bank president Bonda Ganapathi, the PACS members arrived with truckloads of fertiliser bags supplied by Indian Potash Limited (IPL), claiming significant shortages in weight. The members alleged that several 50-kg bags were found to be underweight by as much as 4 kg.
In a dramatic display, the farmers and cooperative representatives weighed the bags on the premises of the Joint Director’s office, highlighting what they termed as “fraudulent practices” by fertiliser suppliers. They urged the Agriculture Department to initiate an immediate and thorough investigation.
“This is not an isolated issue. We suspect such discrepancies could be happening across the district and even elsewhere in the country,” members alleged, warning that such practices directly harm farmers financially.
Expressing strong displeasure, Ganapathi claimed that nearly 51 tonnes of fertiliser supplied to the society between February 18 and March 3 showed consistent weight variation.
He termed the issue a “serious injustice” to farmers and demanded that the losses be compensated by the supplier. He also called for reimbursement of loading costs and a district-wide inspection of fertiliser stocks in all cooperative societies.
Joint Director Chandrashekar assured the delegation that the matter would be escalated to higher authorities for further action.
Ganapathi said a formal complaint would be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner and warned of intensified protests, including a possible lockdown of the Agriculture Department office, if swift action is not taken.
A follow-up meeting involving cooperative representatives and department officials is scheduled at the KDCC Bank building on April 27 to discuss the issue further.