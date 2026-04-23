Kodagu farmers protest against underweight fertiliser bags

MADIKERI: Allegations of large-scale discrepancies in fertiliser bag weights surfaced in Kodagu on Thursday, as members of the Hathur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) staged a protest demonstration infront of the office of Joint Director of Agriculture in Madikeri.

Led by Kodagu District Cooperative Central Bank president Bonda Ganapathi, the PACS members arrived with truckloads of fertiliser bags supplied by Indian Potash Limited (IPL), claiming significant shortages in weight. The members alleged that several 50-kg bags were found to be underweight by as much as 4 kg.

In a dramatic display, the farmers and cooperative representatives weighed the bags on the premises of the Joint Director’s office, highlighting what they termed as “fraudulent practices” by fertiliser suppliers. They urged the Agriculture Department to initiate an immediate and thorough investigation.

“This is not an isolated issue. We suspect such discrepancies could be happening across the district and even elsewhere in the country,” members alleged, warning that such practices directly harm farmers financially.