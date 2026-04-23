Vice-president CP Radhakrishnan takes a veiled swipe at Kharge over remark on MP Modi

BIDAR, BENGALURU: Vice-president CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday took a veiled dig at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Tamil Nadu.
Kharge on Tuesday had initially referred to Modi as a “terrorist” while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Kharge, however, clarified that he has accused the Prime Minister of “terrorising” Opposition by misusing Central government agencies.
Speaking at the Amrit Mahotsav of Dr Basavalinga Pattadevar in Bhalki town of Bidar district in Karnataka, the V-P said that while differences of opinion between him and Kharge were not unusual, the usage of the term had led to a clear disagreement.
“There is a difference of opinion between Kharge and me on a small issue. The word terror has been used inappropriately. It is not correct to call someone a terrorist. I feel Kharge ji does not differentiate between black and white, or between a terrorist and the terror to the terrorist. Otherwise, I have no problem (with him)... he is a very good friend of mine,” the V-P said.
Kharge, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and minister Eshwar Khandre were among those present at the event.
‘India’s generosity shouldn’t be mistaken for weakness’
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday asserted that India will continue to fight terrorism unitedly, but said the country’s “generosity” should not be mistaken for “weakness.”
He made the remarks while addressing the 10th convocation of the Central University of Karnataka. He said the rise of “nari shakti” (women’s power) reflects a transformative journey towards equality, empowerment, and leadership across multiple fields such as academia, research, governance, entrepreneurship, innovation, space research, and the armed forces. Referring to a press briefing by three women officers of the armed forces on Operation Sindoor, he recalled the 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 tourists on April 22.
(With inputs from agencies)