Vice-president CP Radhakrishnan takes a veiled swipe at Kharge over remark on MP Modi

BIDAR, BENGALURU: Vice-president CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday took a veiled dig at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Tamil Nadu.

Kharge on Tuesday had initially referred to Modi as a “terrorist” while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Kharge, however, clarified that he has accused the Prime Minister of “terrorising” Opposition by misusing Central government agencies.

Speaking at the Amrit Mahotsav of Dr Basavalinga Pattadevar in Bhalki town of Bidar district in Karnataka, the V-P said that while differences of opinion between him and Kharge were not unusual, the usage of the term had led to a clear disagreement.

“There is a difference of opinion between Kharge and me on a small issue. The word terror has been used inappropriately. It is not correct to call someone a terrorist. I feel Kharge ji does not differentiate between black and white, or between a terrorist and the terror to the terrorist. Otherwise, I have no problem (with him)... he is a very good friend of mine,” the V-P said.