35 peacocks found dead in Karnataka's Tumakuru

TUMAKURU: About 35 peacocks have died in a span of a week in rural parts of Tumakuru. A flock of 11 national birds were found dead at farms in Bommanahalli and Kolihalli villages in Urdigere hobli, Byrasandra and Hullenahalli villages of Gulur hobli.

The forest officials visited the spots and suspected that extreme heat and dehydration might be the cause of death. The samples were sent to Bengaluru to ascertain the cause of death. They ruled out any foul play such as poisoning, as no substances as such were found in the autopsy.

The birds were cremated at the spot. The samples of the water bodies where wastewater from the nearby stone quarries is discharged have also been sent for the tests. The DCF G R Shashidhar however has ordered an inquiry by the ACF Pavithra.