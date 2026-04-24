Betting row: Karnataka HC stays order on FIR against Dr G Parameshwara, Tumakuru DC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the order passed by XLII Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate to Kodigehalli police in Koratagere taluk to register an FIR against Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and IAS officer and Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan, for allegedly betting Rs 500 on a kabaddi match.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the interim order against the order by the magistrate designated to try offences against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, after hearing a petition filed by Parameshwara, questioning the legality of the order dated April 21.

The high court said the context in which the alleged offence is made out prima facie indicates mens rea. In light of the contention raised regarding non-adherence to procedure under Section 175(3) of calling upon police for their submission, which is incorporated under BNSS, is absent in the impugned order. Accordingly, there would be a stay till the next date of hearing, the court said, passing the order to list the matter after summer vacation 2026.

In a private complaint, HR Nagabushan alleged that the accused had committed offences punishable under Section 112(2) and 45 of BNS, 2023. Accused No.1, Parameshwara, being the sitting MLA from Koratagere and Home Minister, and accused No.2, Shubha Kalyan, being the Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru, were involved in illegal betting over a kabaddi competition held at Tumakuru city on October 19, 2025.

They had bet Rs 500 against the winning Dakshina Kannada district team. After the competition, they gave a statement to the media, whereby they instigated the public to engage in illegal betting activities.