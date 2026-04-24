BJP leaders in Karnataka seek Mallikarjun Kharge’s apology for remarks against PM Modi

BENGALURU: BJP leaders and workers staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha here on Thursday demanding that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge apologise for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Similar protests were held in other parts of the state. State BJP president BY Vijayendra said when the world acknowledged the leadership of Modi, Kharge called him a “terrorist”. Kharge and other Congress leaders could not tolerate Modi’s popularity.

Hence, they made derogatory remarks against Modi. Stating that more than 25 countries had conferred their highest honour on Modi, Vijayendra demanded that Kharge apologise to the people of the country for his remarks against Modi.

Union Minister Shobha Karndlaje said whenever Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi went abroad, he issued statements against India. Rahul and Kharge acted as foreign agents, she alleged. LoP in Assembly R Ashoka alleged that Congress leaders called those raising pro-Pakistan slogans as their brothers.

When some Congress supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans inside Vidhana Soudha some time ago, Kharge did not bother to react. “But now, he calls Modi a terrorist.” Kharge should apologise for his remarks, he said.