CM Siddaramaiah & Co meet as leadership talks resurface ahead of May 4 results

BENGALURU: Amid speculation over the change in leadership in Karnataka after the results of the elections to the five state assemblies and bypolls to Bagalkot and Davanagere South are declared on May 4, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his close confidants, including ministers, held a closed-door meeting at a private apartment belonging to Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in Bengaluru’s Cunningham Road on Wednesday evening.

According to informed sources, they chalked out a plan to counter Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is most likely to stake claim for the CM post, as the Congress government in Karnataka is set to complete three years in office on May 21.

Siddaramaiah’s close aide and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, former minister KN Rajanna, and former MLC M C Venugopal were present at the meeting that lasted for nearly three hours.

The leaders threw their weight behind Siddaramaiah to continue in the top post by reshuffling his cabinet after getting the Congress high command’s nod and also insisted that he safeguard their interests too.

On disciplinary action against MLCs — K Abdul Jabbar, suspended from the Congress, and Naseer Ahmed, removed as CM’s political secretary, they urged Siddaramaiah to intervene as it is being interpreted as a setback to him and an upper hand to Shivakumar. But Siddaramaiah maintained that Shivakumar had no role in the decision as it was based on a report prepared by AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt.

According to sources, they also discussed the issue of appointing a new KPCC president, with Satish being a strong contender.