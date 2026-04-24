‘Fuel supply stable in Karnataka, no need to panic’

BENGALURU: Fuel supply in Karnataka remains stable despite developments in West Asia, and the public need not panic about the availability of LPG cylinders. Citizens have been urged to procure 5 kg cylinders instead of turning to the black market. This was stated during a press conference held by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Bengaluru along with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Thursday.

Siddhartha Agarwal, Executive Director of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) and nodal officer for Karnataka oil marketing companies, stated that the state has a refinery with a crude oil processing capacity of 15 MMTPA (million metric tonnes per annum).

There is no shortage of petrol or diesel. Due to panic buying, demand in March had surged to 3.75 lakh cylinders per day. However, the situation is now stable, and booking levels have dropped to 3.06 lakh per day. Regarding commercial LPG supply, he said priority is being given to essential services such as hospitals, educational institutions, and transport.

Agarwal said, “It is useful for economically weaker sections and migrant populations to use 5 kg cylinders. Their price ranges between Rs 550 and 600.” He further added that the state government, along with oil companies, conducted more than 3,700 inspections. As a result, 35 FIRs have been filed and 37 people have been arrested for excess hoarding and black marketing.