Karnataka boots government hospitals for ortho surgeries

BENGALURU: Karnataka rolled out a series of reforms to strengthen public hospitals for total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries, improving access, affordability and in-house capacity across the state.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said in 2023-24, only 35%(601) of 1,709 such surgeries were conducted in government hospitals, with 65% (1,108) handled by private facilities. The government issued an order in September 2024 to upgrade infrastructure, and reduce private referrals.

The number of empanelled government hospitals has since increased from 17 to 39, including district hospitals, medical colleges, an autonomous hospital and taluk hospitals, improving access across regions.

A mentorship programme has also been introduced, under which orthopaedic surgeons perform procedures and train government doctors. Surgeries under mentorship rose from 35 before the order to 99 after, including 49 hip and 50 knee replacements, while trained government surgeons have begun performing procedures, he said.

“The reforms led to a sharp rise in surgeries in public hospitals, increasing from 633 in 2023-24 to 1,119 in 2025-26. The public sector’s share grown to 99%, with referrals to pvt hospitals dropping to minimal levels,” minister said.

District-level data from Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur shows a steady rise in surgeries in government hospitals alongside a decline in private sector dependence, particularly in areas like Kalyana Karnataka.