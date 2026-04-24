Karnataka government shouldn’t oblige liquor lobby: Suresh Kumar writes to CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and former minister Suresh Kumar has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanding that action be taken against liquor shops across the state that operate beyond permissible working hours.

Suresh Kumar stated that several bars serve liquor to people illegally, and action should be taken against both excise officials and the police.

In his letter, Suresh Kumar stated that, except for certain offices and agencies such as hospitals, police stations, and fire departments, other offices and departments are not allowed to work beyond the permissible hours designated by the government.

For liquor and bars, they cannot open before 10 am, and they have to shut down by a specific time. “But at many places, bars and liquor shops open at 5 am, making more youth and others buy liquor at that hour and get addicted. Even at 6 am or 7 am, there are people who drink and are seen lying on roads,” he wrote in the letter.

“If these liquor stores and bars are operating beyond the designated time, action should be taken against all the officials concerned,” Somanna demanded.

He said in case if the government is helpless or expecting to earn money through these liquor shops and bars by allowing them to open earlier, then the government should issue an order stating that there is no time limit and these shops can operate 24X7.

Suresh Kumar said these shops are causing nuisance early in the morning, causing inconvenience to women and children. “This does not give a good name to the government. The government should not oblige to the liquor lobby,” he said.