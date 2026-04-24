Minister Somanna says CM Siddaramaiah’s ideology no longer visible

MYSURU: Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Thursday alleged that the former has strayed from his earlier ideology.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP office in Mysuru, Somanna said, “The old Siddaramaiah and his ideology are no longer visible”.

The current Siddaramaiah is driven by the pursuit of power, Somanna said. “Having worked closely with Siddaramaiah in the past, I knows him well. If he has genuine concern, he should convey the importance of women’s reservation to his party leadership,” he said.

The Union Minister also criticised AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Kharge is a senior leader and should maintain dignity in public discourse. Using derogatory language against the Prime Minister is not appropriate. He should apologise,” Somanna said.

Further, Somanna alleged that by opposing the women’s reservation bill, the Congress and its allies are politically harming themselves. “They are driving the final nail into their own coffin. The women of this country will teach them a fitting lesson in the coming days,” he added.