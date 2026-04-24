Ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan, Satish meet, discuss action against Congress Muslim leaders

BELAGAVI: Discontent appears to be simmering within the state Congress following disciplinary action against two Muslim leaders accused of anti-party activities during the recent by-election in Davanagere South Assembly constituency.

The issue has triggered unease within sections of the party, with senior leaders now stepping in to address the fallout. Karnataka Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has openly expressed his displeasure over the action, signalling concerns over its political messaging and potential impact on the party’s minority support base.

In a fresh development, Khan met Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi at the latter’s residence in Bengaluru on Thursday, a meeting that has drawn considerable attention within political circles.

Satish, who had earlier voiced objections to the disciplinary measures, is understood to have already taken up the matter with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is the state Congress chief.

According to sources close to Satish, the discussions centred around the circumstances leading to the action against the Muslim leaders and the broader implications for party unity. The controversy is linked to allegations that the two leaders engaged in activities contrary to party interests during the bypoll campaign.