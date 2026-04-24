One year of hard work got record SSLC results: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded the highest pass percentage of 94.1 in SSLC exam-1 this academic year, as against 80.04 per cent last year, the result of year-long preparation by the department to produce good results.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa informed the media that a detailed circular was issued in June 2025 to all principals, Block Education Officers, DDPIs, CEOs and District Commissioners regarding measures to improve SSLC results.

Emphasising on a year of preparation, he said, “We completed the entire SSLC syllabus by December 2025 to ensure sufficient time for revision. After revision, we made sure to conduct three state-level preparatory exams.

Teachers were asked to collect data on average students, below average and above average in preparatory exams. Such students were given special attention, extra classes were conducted even beyond 6pm to see that their marks in different subjects improve.”

Unlike previous years, teachers were instructed to follow Lesson Based Assessments (LBA) after every lesson with student-wise data entry in Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS). Under the LBA, a question bank was developed for every chapter, subject wise blueprint and model question bank was also made available on the DSERT website.

Through this, students’ learning level was also assessed and they too got clarity on question patterns, weightage and key focus areas.