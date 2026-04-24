One year of hard work got record SSLC results: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded the highest pass percentage of 94.1 in SSLC exam-1 this academic year, as against 80.04 per cent last year, the result of year-long preparation by the department to produce good results.
Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa informed the media that a detailed circular was issued in June 2025 to all principals, Block Education Officers, DDPIs, CEOs and District Commissioners regarding measures to improve SSLC results.
Emphasising on a year of preparation, he said, “We completed the entire SSLC syllabus by December 2025 to ensure sufficient time for revision. After revision, we made sure to conduct three state-level preparatory exams.
Teachers were asked to collect data on average students, below average and above average in preparatory exams. Such students were given special attention, extra classes were conducted even beyond 6pm to see that their marks in different subjects improve.”
Unlike previous years, teachers were instructed to follow Lesson Based Assessments (LBA) after every lesson with student-wise data entry in Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS). Under the LBA, a question bank was developed for every chapter, subject wise blueprint and model question bank was also made available on the DSERT website.
Through this, students’ learning level was also assessed and they too got clarity on question patterns, weightage and key focus areas.
Special focus on KK Region
While the department ensured that extra classes were conducted, especially for weak students, in Kalyana Karnataka Region (KKR), the focus was also on teachers’ training to improve SSLC results. Every year, Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts were at the bottom of the SSLC pass percentage list. This year, the pass percentage has improved in all districts of KKR.
“Special workshops were organised by subject-expert teachers for subject teachers from each district in KKR on the teaching pattern to be followed and focus areas, etc. The subject teachers, in turn, trained the rest of the teachers in taluks, completing the chain of training for all teachers.
The training was meticulous, and important aspects of the exam were considered, such as focus areas, answer writing, diagram-making, MCQs, and subject-specific requirements. This was the first time teachers had undergone such focussed and target-based training. This training was also imparted to Marathi- and Urdu-medium schools across all Kalyana Karnataka districts,” the minister said.