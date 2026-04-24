SSLC results: Three government schoolgirls score over 600 in Karnataka, bring hope to kin

BENGALURU: Three students from corporation-run educational institutes and belonging to economically weak families, have scored 611, 610 and 605 out of 625 marks.

Byraveshwara Nagar BBMP High School student Ganashree S, daughter of a gardener, scored 611 and credited her success to daily revision and staying away from phone and social media. She now aims to become a medical professional.

Zahara Fathima, daughter of a photocopy shop employee, scored 610 marks. She is a student of Ganganagar BBMP School. Fathima wants to take up Commerce and become a CA. Her father, Fakruddin, said he moved to the city in 1990, and he too studied in the same school. Some of his friends and family members were against enrolling his daughter in a municipality school, but his daughter chose to study here. “It is not the institution alone but the interest of students that leads to success in exams,” he said.

Lavanya, daughter of a tempo driver in Sunkadakatte, scored 605 and is a student of Byadarahalli BBMP School. She wants to pursue B.Tech, but due to financial constraints, she may be forced to choose a diploma.

Munishamappa, Senior Assistant Director (Education), GBA, expressing happiness over the ranks in civic body-run schools under GBA and the overall pass percentage, said in academic year 2025-26, a total of 991 students from 10 high schools in Bengaluru West City Corporation appeared for the exams. Of them, 927 have passed, registering an overall result of 93.54 per cent.