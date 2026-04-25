13-year-old dies by suicide in Karnataka after parents restrict mobile use; police urge caution on addiction

HUBBALI: A 13-year-old boy hanged himself at his residence after his parents restricted him from using his mobile. The incident was reported in Udaynagar under Vidyanagar police station limits on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased, Samarth, was studying in 8th standard and was addicted to mobile gaming. On Thursday, his mother snatched his mobile after which the boy locked himself in a room. When did not open for a long time, his parents forced open the door and found him hanging. He was rushed to KIMS hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner, N Shashikumar, expressed grief over the incident and told the parents to keep an eye on their child's mobile addiction. He suggested parents consult teachers and experts to ensure the mobile addiction is brought down among the kids.

A case has been registered in the Vidyanagar police station of Hubballi. The police took the statements of parents and relatives regarding the issue.

The Commissioner said that the kids taking such drastic steps for not getting mobile time is a matter of concern. He pointed out that the parents introduce mobiles to kids from their childhood, be it for having food, studying or even getting any work done from them.

"The addiction does not happen all of a sudden. Hence, it is important for parents to ensure they do not withdraw it drastically, but rather consult the experts in these matters," he suggested.