13-year-old Karnataka boy commits suicide after mother snatches phone

HUBBALLI: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old boy hanged himself at his residence after his parents restricted him from using his mobile phone. The incident was reported in Udaynagar under Vidyanagar Police Station limits on Thursday.

The police said that the deceased, Samarth, studying in class 8, was addicted to mobile gaming. On Thursday, his mother snatched his mobile phone after which the boy locked himself in a room at his residence. When did not open for long, his parents forced open the door and found him hanging. He was rushed to KIMS hospital but it was too late. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N Shashikumar expressed grief over the incident and urged parents to keep an eye on their chidlren’s mobile addiction. He suggested that parents should consult teachers and experts to ensure that mobile addiction is brought down among the kids. A case in this regard has been registered in the Vidyanagar Police Station of Hubballi. The police recorded the statements of parents and relatives in this case.

The police commissioner said that kids taking such drastic steps on not getting mobile phone is a matter of concern. He pointed out that parents first give mobile phones to their kids from their small age, be it for having food, studying or even getting any work done from them. “The addiction does not happen all of a sudden. Hence its important for parents to ensure they do not withdraw it abruptly, rather consult the experts in such matters,” he suggested.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)AndhraENSSreejith