Ashoka wants janivara row probed, blames Karnataka govt

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Friday condemned incidents of students being forced to remove their janivara (sacred thread) while appearing for CET in the city on Friday.

Addressing reporters here after meeting Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, Ashoka demanded that action be taken against those responsible for such incidents. He alleged that such incidents happened because of support from the Congress government.

He said that a student appearing for CET was allegedly forced to remove his “janivara”. “People remove it only during bereavement in their family. The officials should have considered the mental state of the student forced to remove it before appearing for an important exam. Despite clear directions from the high court, such incidents happen in the state. This indicates the government support for such incidents,” he said.

Ashoka said, “I have spoken to the city police commissioner and the district magistrate. The officials responsible for it were arrested late. I have also sought action against those who had harassed the students.”

He alleged that the Siddaramaiah government has been hurting the sentiments of Hindus for the past three years. CM Siddaramaiah is against Hindu customs and traditions. In the coming days, people wearing Shivadhara and Okkaliga Udara (sacred threads) will be forced to remove them.

The officials put tape on a girl’s nose stud at a CET centre. The police made the student’s family wait in the station for three hours instead of registering a complaint. The police refused to register the complaint because they received a call from the government.

Stating that such incidents should not happen again, Ashoka said the police should conduct an impartial investigation.