Bengaluru eyes agri-tech leadership as global summit brings farmers, industry together

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday called for Bengaluru to emerge as the agri-tech capital of India, on par with its global identity as an IT hub, while inaugurating the Global Agritech Summit 2026 organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The three-day summit seeks to bridge the gap between agriculture and technology by bringing farmers, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers onto a single platform.

Emphasising the need for inclusive growth, Siddaramaiah said new agricultural technologies must reach every farmer. “If agriculture becomes profitable, youth will naturally return to the sector,” he said, underlining the importance of making farming sustainable and economically viable.

The CM also highlighted key government initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector, including the revival of the Krishi Bhagya scheme to support dryland farmers. Karnataka, which has one of the largest dryland areas in the country, requires sustained investment in irrigation and infrastructure, he said.

He added that nearly Rs 70,000 crore in agricultural loans have been extended to around 83 lakh farmers, with Rs 8,000 crore allocated last year for infrastructure development.

FKCCI President Uma Reddy said the summit marks a shift from traditional Krishi Melas by integrating agricultural practices with cutting-edge technologies. “Farmers today are agripreneurs. When they add value to their produce, they become entrepreneurs who need access to markets, technology, and innovation,” she said.