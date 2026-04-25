Bengaluru eyes agri-tech leadership as global summit brings farmers, industry together

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday called for Bengaluru to emerge as the agri-tech capital of India, on par with its global identity as an IT hub, while inaugurating the Global Agritech Summit 2026 organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
The three-day summit seeks to bridge the gap between agriculture and technology by bringing farmers, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers onto a single platform.
Emphasising the need for inclusive growth, Siddaramaiah said new agricultural technologies must reach every farmer. “If agriculture becomes profitable, youth will naturally return to the sector,” he said, underlining the importance of making farming sustainable and economically viable.
The CM also highlighted key government initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector, including the revival of the Krishi Bhagya scheme to support dryland farmers. Karnataka, which has one of the largest dryland areas in the country, requires sustained investment in irrigation and infrastructure, he said.
He added that nearly Rs 70,000 crore in agricultural loans have been extended to around 83 lakh farmers, with Rs 8,000 crore allocated last year for infrastructure development.
FKCCI President Uma Reddy said the summit marks a shift from traditional Krishi Melas by integrating agricultural practices with cutting-edge technologies. “Farmers today are agripreneurs. When they add value to their produce, they become entrepreneurs who need access to markets, technology, and innovation,” she said.
Unlike conventional fairs focused primarily on sales, the summit combines farmer stalls with industrial and technology exhibits to encourage interaction and learning. Technologies on display include artificial intelligence-driven dashboards, IoT-enabled farm solutions, drone-based spraying systems, battery-operated tractors, small tillers, and solar-powered equipment designed to reduce manual labour and improve efficiency, Reddy added.
The event also features technical sessions, business-to-business meetings, and an awards ceremony, aimed at facilitating knowledge-sharing and creating market linkages. Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), agri-tech startups, food processing companies, and input suppliers are among the participants, showcasing value-added products and innovations.
While envisioned as a global platform, international participation this year has been limited due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts. Delegates from countries such as the United Kingdom, Israel, and Sri Lanka are attending, with organisers stating that the decision to proceed was made despite uncertainties. “There will always be reasons to postpone. We chose to go ahead and create opportunities,” Reddy noted.
Drawing from global examples, Reddy highlighted how advanced farming systems abroad use technology to monitor productivity and quality in real time, reducing physical strain on farmers. She stressed the need for Indian agriculture to move in a similar direction, where technology can help farmers make data-driven decisions.