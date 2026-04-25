Deputy CM DK Shivakumar brings up height restrictions around HAL Airport with Union Min Rajnath Singh

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday to discuss height restrictions for the construction of buildings around defence airports in Bengaluru, particularly Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, had earlier written to Singh on April 21 about the same issue. In that letter, he had termed the restrictions “excessive”, asking for Singh’s intervention to help obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) for construction within 20 km of the airport.

“Bengaluru is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world and the HAL Airport is located in the core area of Bengaluru where there is a huge demand for development and the additional restrictions being imposed are hampering the development in the areas around the airport,” the letter stated. Shivakumar also wrote that the intervention would respect both flight safety and the developmental demands of the city.

This is not the first time that the state government has tried to seek the defence ministry’s intervention. Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department Tushar Girinath wrote to Samir Kumar Sinha (Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India) and Sanjeev Kumar (Secretary in the Department of Defence Production) on April 2, pleading the same cause. Girinath cited the rules set by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), particularly GSR 751(E), saying that while the rule imposes a height restriction of 150 metre within a 15-km radius of an airport, but for HAL, it has been extended to 20 km.

“(Using MoCA guidelines) will free about 78% of the additional area being covered in the 15-20km radius from height restrictions. In a city such as Bengaluru having four airports, it will ease out substantial quantum of lands from such restrictions on development (sic),” Girinath’s letter to Sinha stated.