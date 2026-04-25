Guarantees pushing Karnataka into financial crisis: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

MYSURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Friday accused the State Government of pushing Karnataka into a financial crisis through the implementation of its flagship guarantee schemes.

Inaugurating the Sri Melanakatte Ganapathi Temple in Basavanapura, Geradada and Kenchanahalli villages, and the Sri Basaveshwara Swamy Temple in Hosa Agrahara village in the KR Nagar Assembly constituency, Kumaraswamy addressed the gathering at Basavanapura and said while women are being provided Rs 2,000 under Gruha Lakshmi, people should examine how the government is mobilising these funds.

“The government has borrowed lakhs of crores of rupees to implement the guarantees. It has already accumulated a debt of about Rs 7.26 lakh crore, placing a burden of nearly Rs 1 lakh on each of the state’s 6.3 crore people. I am ready for a discussion on any platform. If they have the courage, they should come forward,” he challenged.

Kumaraswamy, a former CM, alleged that the state exchequer has been severely strained owing to these schemes. “The government is struggling to pay salaries to its employees on time. A similar situation has emerged in Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress government, after coming to power on the promise of guarantees, has weakened the state’s finances. There are even reports of salary cuts, including that of the Chief Secretary,” he said, expressing concern that Karnataka could face a similar crisis.