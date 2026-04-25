Internal quota: CM Siddaramaiah followed ‘escape formula’, says BJP leader R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Assembly and senior BJP leader R Ashoka alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has followed ‘escape formula’ while allocating internal reservations. “No community will benefit from this,” he said. Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said the CM has failed in properly distributing internal reservations.

“On one side, youth are agitating for government jobs and on the other, members of Scheduled Communities are fighting for internal reservations. To escape from both issues, the government is staging this drama,” he said.

He questioned the government why was the 17 per cent reservation provided by the BJP reduced to 15 per cent instead of questioning this in court. “By reducing it, injustice is being done to everyone. No discussion was held by calling leaders from any communities, including the 52 castes.

The decision should have been taken only after seeking opinions of leaders from all communities and swamijis,” he said. He also said that the struggle for internal reservation will continue. “Ministers may unite to save their positions, but the people will continue their fight for justice,” he added.