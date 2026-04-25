Karnataka govt hospitals ready for heatwave emergencies

BENGALURU: With temperatures expected to rise across the state, the Karnataka health department has directed all government health facilities to strengthen heatwave preparedness measures. District hospitals, taluk hospitals and community health centres have been instructed to establish dedicated heat stroke management rooms to handle heat-related emergencies effectively.

These units will be equipped with essential supplies such as fans, ice packs, thermometers and emergency care materials, and are to remain operational until May 31. The department has also mandated the setting up of ORS corners in all health centres to prevent dehydration among patients during extreme heat conditions.

Officials have been asked to ensure early identification and prompt treatment of Heat Related Illnesses (HRI), including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Daily reporting of such cases through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) has been made compulsory for close monitoring. The department has also emphasised public awareness and directed authorities at all levels to ensure strict implementation of the guidelines.

DOs

Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty

Wear light, loose cotton clothes

Stay indoors during peak sunlight hours

Use ORS, fruits and fluids to stay hydrated

Cover your head with hat, scarf or umbrella

Check on children, elderly and sick people regularly

DON’Ts