Karnataka HC accepts Ranveer Singh’s apology, prayer undertaking in daiva tradition row

BENGALURU: In a relief to actor Ranveer Singh, the Karnataka High Court on Saturday said it would accept the actor’s voluntary undertaking to offer prayers at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru and his written apology over his alleged reckless act of mocking the sacred daiva tradition depicted in the Kannada film Kantaara Chapter-1 at a public event.
Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations after taking note of the revised affidavit filed by Singh in connection with his petition challenging the FIR registered against him for hurting sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition on November 28, 2025, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.
At the event, Ranveer Singh mocked the sacred daiva tradition on stage by imitating the divine expressions of Panjurli Daiva. The actor is also accused of referring to Daiva as a “female ghost”.
Justice Nagaprasanna also said that an appropriate order would be passed while disposing of Singh’s plea questioning the legality of the FIR registered by the High Grounds police in the city.
The FIR was registered on January 28 against Singh based on the direction of a magistrate on a private complaint filed by city-based advocate Prashanth Methal.
Singh was booked under various provisions of the BNS for allegedly promoting enmity, hatred, or disharmony between different groups based on religion, race, language, or caste; deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs; and intentional wounding of religious feelings.
The complainant asserted that daiva is not a ghost but a powerful guardian spirit symbolising justice, protection, and divine feminine energy, and holds deep religious and cultural significance in coastal Karnataka.
Referring to the deity as a ghost was described as blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices. The video of the performance went viral on social media, causing anger and resentment among devotees, the complainant alleged.