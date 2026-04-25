Karnataka HC accepts Ranveer Singh’s apology, prayer undertaking in daiva tradition row

BENGALURU: In a relief to actor Ranveer Singh, the Karnataka High Court on Saturday said it would accept the actor’s voluntary undertaking to offer prayers at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru and his written apology over his alleged reckless act of mocking the sacred daiva tradition depicted in the Kannada film Kantaara Chapter-1 at a public event.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations after taking note of the revised affidavit filed by Singh in connection with his petition challenging the FIR registered against him for hurting sentiments by mocking a sacred daiva tradition on November 28, 2025, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

At the event, Ranveer Singh mocked the sacred daiva tradition on stage by imitating the divine expressions of Panjurli Daiva. The actor is also accused of referring to Daiva as a “female ghost”.