Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar hospitalised, condition stable

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics D Sudhakar has been admitted to the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Electronics City with a lung infection and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The minister is undergoing treatment at the hospital since Monday. According to a statement issued by Medical Director Dr Chinnadurai, the minister is responding well to treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Doctors are closely monitoring his health, and further updates are expected based on his recovery.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities said all necessary medical care is being provided.