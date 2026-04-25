Karnataka

Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar hospitalised, condition stable

Doctors are closely monitoring his health, and further updates are expected based on his recovery.
Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics D Sudhakar
Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics D Sudhakar Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Planning and Statistics D Sudhakar has been admitted to the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Electronics City with a lung infection and is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

The minister is undergoing treatment at the hospital since Monday. According to a statement issued by Medical Director Dr Chinnadurai, the minister is responding well to treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Doctors are closely monitoring his health, and further updates are expected based on his recovery.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities said all necessary medical care is being provided.

Minister D Sudhakar

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