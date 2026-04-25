SC internal quota implemented within 15 per cent in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Claiming it to be a historic decision, the state government on Friday decided to implement internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) with a quota matrix of 5.25% each to SC (left)-A and SC (right)-B and 4.5% for Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha, Korama, 59 nomadic castes and others - C, splitting up the 15% quota in recruitment.

Facing a severe backlash from the communities as some were against internal quota, except SC left, the Congress government ultimately took a decision as any further delay could have cost the ruling party dear.

A special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, decided to throw the 15% quota open to all the three (A, B and C) categories, allowing them to compete with each other for posts.

This means all the 101 SC castes have a free run at jobs, especially Group A and B posts, like assistant professors, assistant engineers etc.

The government move will spark a debate as internal quota will now become irrelevant, said experts. The cabinet seems to have taken note of objections raised by organisations of certain communities, arguing that it would be injustice to them if the internal quota is implemented for SCs for few jobs. But Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa defended the move, saying it will create the SC general option on the model adopted by the Andhra government.