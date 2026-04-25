SC internal quota implemented within 15 per cent in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Claiming it to be a historic decision, the state government on Friday decided to implement internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) with a quota matrix of 5.25% each to SC (left)-A and SC (right)-B and 4.5% for Bhovi, Lambani, Koracha, Korama, 59 nomadic castes and others - C, splitting up the 15% quota in recruitment.
Facing a severe backlash from the communities as some were against internal quota, except SC left, the Congress government ultimately took a decision as any further delay could have cost the ruling party dear.
A special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, decided to throw the 15% quota open to all the three (A, B and C) categories, allowing them to compete with each other for posts.
This means all the 101 SC castes have a free run at jobs, especially Group A and B posts, like assistant professors, assistant engineers etc.
The government move will spark a debate as internal quota will now become irrelevant, said experts. The cabinet seems to have taken note of objections raised by organisations of certain communities, arguing that it would be injustice to them if the internal quota is implemented for SCs for few jobs. But Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa defended the move, saying it will create the SC general option on the model adopted by the Andhra government.
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Nomadic SCs have been given 20% within the 4.5% reservation allotted to Category C. If there are no eligible candidates within them for jobs, others in the category can compete and claim employment.
In fact, the cabinet discussed the recommendations submitted by the technical committee headed by the chief secretary, which was set up during the last cabinet meeting. The committee suggested that the 15% reservation be divided into 5.3% each to SC left and SC right and the remaining 4.4% to others. But ministers from the SC community — K H Muniyappa and RB Timmapur (both SC left), Mahadevappa, Dr G Parameshwara and Priyank Kharge (SC right) and Shivaraj Thangadagi (Bhovi) -- deliberated prior to the cabinet meeting and suggested 5.25:5.25:4.5 ratio, making it easy for the cabinet to decide.
Briefing the media along with his colleagues, Siddaramaiah claimed that the cabinet decided on the reservation split to provide justice to all SC communities.
As per the High Court order that the reservation ceiling should not exceed 50%, internal reservation within Scheduled Castes has been re-determined and 15% quota has been given to the SCs and 3% to Scheduled Tribes (STs), he said. “All communities will get equal justice as the decision was made with consensus among SC ministers. I am confident that organisations of all communities will accept it,” Siddaramaiah said.
“We are all happy. Our friends in the opposition previously tried to meddle with the issue. When the reservation was 17%, the BJP government allocated 4.5% to Bhovis, Lambanis, Korachas and Koramas. Today, within 15%, providing 4.5% is something I truly want to appreciate,” said Thangadagi.
“This day should be written in golden letters in the history of the state. Today, justice has been achieved after a struggle of 40 years as the decision is significant in the direction of social justice and the government has implemented Basavanna’s principle of equality. The CM’s commitment that everyone should live equally has been implemented today” said Muniyappa. Prompted by Siddaramaiah in between, Muniyappa said he will strengthen the CM and the party. Parameshwara termed it the Karnataka model of internal reservation and said Congress fulfilled the promise it made ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.
HK Patil, Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh, Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar and CM’s legal advisor AS Ponnanna too were present.