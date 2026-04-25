Visually impaired Karnataka student corrected to 'distinction' after SSLC error

SIRSI (UTTARA KANNADA): A day after a student in Sirsi was given an erroneous result, the Secondary School Education Board moved swiftly to correct the mistake — within just 24 hours — restoring confidence and bringing relief to the learner, who has now been declared passed with distinction.

For visually impaired student Liaza Khan of an Urdu School in Sirsi, the day of SSLC results proved to be a shock. Her marksheet listed her as “absent for two examinations”, leaving her stunned at the unexpected outcome. However, within the next 24 hours, the authorities provided her with a “corrected marks card’. The revised result shows that Liaza has secured ‘97 percent’, scoring a total of’ ‘603 marks’.

Liaza, a student of Union High School in Sirai, has been visually impaired since childhood. Despite the challenges, she has consistently performed well and had prepared diligently for the exams. When she received her marksheet, she was particularly disheartened to see that she was marked absent in Social Sciences.

It was only after her parents and teachers took up the matter with the relevant authorities that the issue reached the Board, prompting corrective action. She scored 124 in Urdu, 100 in Kannada, 92 in English, 98 in Economics, and 92 in Political Science. In Social Sciences, she has now been awarded 97 marks, bringing her overall total to 603 out of 625.