BJP slams Karnataka govt over internal quota implementation

BENGALURU: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Chitradurga MP Govinda Karajol here on Saturday has questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah whether he rejected the report of Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission, appointed by the government to study and recommend internal quota for Scheduled Castes, because it was unscientific.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office, he demanded clarification on whether the CM accepted the report of Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh that you prepared as scientific to redraw the quota of 5.25 each to SC left and SC right and 4.5 to others within the SC category.

“Even though the Das report recommended 17 percent, the quota was downsized to 15 percent. Why was it not given,” he questioned.

He pointed out that the previous BJP government had increased the SC quota to 17 percent and given reservations following the recommendations of the cabinet sub-committee. The quota was distributed with 6 percent to SC left, 5.5 percent to SC right, 4.5 percent to Bhovi and Lambanis and 1 percent to nomads, he said.

When the Congress lost the assembly polls in 2018 Siddaramaiah had reported to Sonia Gandhi that he lost because the SC left caste did not vote for the party because internal reservation was not given. He then promised internal quota in 2023 in the first session of the assembly itself but took three years.

“In the previous session, three categories were given the quota in the ratio of 6:6:5. You approved the bill and got the governor’s approval for 17 per cent but did not implement the same. Your intention is that SC sub-castes fight among themselves and get defeated in court,” he alleged.