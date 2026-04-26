Brahmana Mahasabha writes to Karnataka CM over janivara removal; seeks revoking college affiliation

BENGALURU: The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha has written to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking cancellation of the affiliation and accreditation of a private PU college in Bengaluru for allegedly forcing students to remove the janivara during the Common Entrance Test held on April 23. They have also demanded that a penalty of Rs 25 lakh be imposed on the college.

Mahasabha president S Raghunath said, “Removing or cutting janivara of students during exams is a clear indication that some schools and colleges are harboring hatred against Brahmins. During the CET examination, a case of Janivara being removed or being cut has come to our attention. It is said that this incident took place at a private college near Koramangala in Bengaluru.

This is very unfortunate and condemnable. Initially, when the students and their parents tried to file a complaint at the Madiwala police station, the officials also hesitated to file it.”

He added, “Last year, similar incidents were reported in the state and we had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court against it. In that case, the state government had given an undertaking to the High Court that it would take appropriate action to prevent such cases from recurring. However, with this incident repeating again, indicates that the government’s undertaking has not been respected.