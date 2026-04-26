Brahmana Mahasabha writes to Karnataka CM over janivara removal; seeks revoking college affiliation

BENGALURU: The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha has written to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking cancellation of the affiliation and accreditation of a private PU college in Bengaluru for allegedly forcing students to remove the janivara during the Common Entrance Test held on April 23. They have also demanded that a penalty of Rs 25 lakh be imposed on the college.
Mahasabha president S Raghunath said, “Removing or cutting janivara of students during exams is a clear indication that some schools and colleges are harboring hatred against Brahmins. During the CET examination, a case of Janivara being removed or being cut has come to our attention. It is said that this incident took place at a private college near Koramangala in Bengaluru.
This is very unfortunate and condemnable. Initially, when the students and their parents tried to file a complaint at the Madiwala police station, the officials also hesitated to file it.”
He added, “Last year, similar incidents were reported in the state and we had filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court against it. In that case, the state government had given an undertaking to the High Court that it would take appropriate action to prevent such cases from recurring. However, with this incident repeating again, indicates that the government’s undertaking has not been respected.
Therefore, we are requesting the government to cancel the affiliation of this college and other colleges when such incidents take place.”
Despite training and warning college authorities frequently about dos and don’ts and issuing guidelines about frisking students during the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026, three students were forced to remove janivara (sacred thread) by authorities at a private institute in Bengaluru. The college has suspended the three staffers.
A complaint was registered by parents of these three students at Madiwala police station on April 24 morning. Anand S Theertha, Nakul H, and Anirudh R Rao are the three students who were forced to remove ‘janivara’, despite refusing and arguing with the college authorities. Later the police arrested three staff members including Sudhakar D, Saritha R and Girijamma.
An inquiry committee has been formed.