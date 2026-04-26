Karnataka completes surveillance after H5N1 outbreak at Hesaraghatta poultry centre

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare has completed a 10-day intensive surveillance and containment operation following the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) at the State Poultry Rearing Training Centre in Mathkuru village, Hesaraghatta.

The outbreak was confirmed on April 14 after laboratory tests conducted by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal. Following the confirmation, State and District Rapid Response Teams, along with local health officials, launched immediate containment measures. Authorities confirmed that no human infection has been detected so far.

An infected zone of 0–3 km and a surveillance zone of 3–10 km were declared around the affected farm.

The Animal Husbandry Department culled all birds and disposed of eggs and contaminated feed in accordance with biosecurity protocols. As part of surveillance, 28,172 people across 22 villages within a 10-km radius were monitored over ten days. Officials have urged the public not to consume meat or eggs from sick birds and to report unusual bird deaths immediately.