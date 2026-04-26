Karnataka govt's decision on internal reservation has full public support, says Minister Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Terming the Siddaramaiah government’s announcement of internal reservation, a long-pending demand of several communities, as “historic”, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi said the measure was cleared at a special Cabinet meeting with unanimous consent. “All ministers, including those representing various communities, were present.

The decision was taken without any differences, and there is a sense of satisfaction among all sections,” he told reporters in Belagavi.

The announcement is being seen as a politically significant step by the Congress government, aimed at addressing long-standing demands for equitable distribution of reservation benefits within communities.

Hitting back at the BJP for opposing the move, Jarkiholi dismissed the criticism as routine politics. “Opposition parties tend to find fault with every decision of the government. But this is a pro-people, historic step that has widespread public support.

Such statements are being made merely to stay politically relevant,” he said. With the internal reservation announcement expected to reshape social and political equations in Karnataka, all eyes are now on how the opposition responds.