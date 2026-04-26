Karnataka Minister Venkatesh says DK Shivakumar can aspire to be CM, but post not vacant

BELAGAVI: Taking a dig at the Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar camp, Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said the CM’s post is “not vacant”.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Venkatesh said there is nothing wrong in Shivakumar aspiring to become chief minister, but the post is currently occupied.

His remarks come at a time when discussions around a possible leadership change and cabinet reshuffle have triggered debates within the ruling Congress.

Responding to questions on the issue, the minister maintained that any decision regarding a cabinet reshuffle would rest solely with the party high command. He dismissed recent remarks by Congress leader Saleem Ahmed suggesting that 50 per cent of ministers should be dropped from the cabinet, terming it a “personal opinion” with no official bearing.

“There is no confusion as such. The high command will take an appropriate decision at the right time. As of now, that time has not come,” Venkatesh said, seeking to downplay internal speculation.

On reports of an alleged power-sharing agreement between the CM and DCM, the minister said he has no information about any such arrangement. He added that decisions on retaining or dropping ministers would be taken by the party leadership, and that he was prepared for any outcome.